Sumter Native and Country Music Star, Lee Brice given a key to the City of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — On Thursday, Sumter Native and Country Music Star, Lee Brice went home to perform at the Inspire! Festival at Patriot Park.
Before the show, Brice was give a Key to the City from Sumter Mayor David Merchant. Also in attendance, Senator Thomas McEleveen provided a state resolution to welcome the country star back home.
Representative Murrell Smith was announced a house resolution that recognizes him as country artist of the year in 2014.
News 19 caught up with Brice who said it feels good to be back in his hometown.
"It's so cool to be from somewhere and be proud to be form somewhere, and somehow down the road you end up getting something like the Key to the City," Brice told News 19. "It really just, everybody just, coming out here. Coming home, I was wondering if anybody was gonna show up to the show. Then 5,000 tickets sold right off the hop and man did that make me feel amazing to come back home and be support by the people who I've been proud to be apart of my whole life. It's awesome."