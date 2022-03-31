Sumter Native and Country Music Star, Lee Brice given a key to the City of Sumter

"It's so cool to be from somewhere and be proud to be form somewhere, and somehow down the road you end up getting something like the Key to the City," Brice told News 19. "It really just, everybody just, coming out here. Coming home, I was wondering if anybody was gonna show up to the show. Then 5,000 tickets sold right off the hop and man did that make me feel amazing to come back home and be support by the people who I've been proud to be apart of my whole life. It's awesome."