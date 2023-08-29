Another restaurant announces new Forest Acres location

Fast casual chicken restaurant to locate next to Richland Mall redevelopment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another fast-casual restaurant chain has announced it will be opening a new location in Forest Acres.

Slim Chickens, known for it's chicken sandwiches, wraps, and chicken & waffles, will be locating at 2089 N Beltline Blvd., the former Golden Chick site next to the Richland Mall redevelopment. Slim Chickens will rebuild the site to suit the restaurant's needs -- a contemporary Southern fast-casual restaurant with music and multiple TVs for entertainment that also has a large curbside to-go and catering business.

Although no opening date has been set, the City of Forest Acres has received construction plans for the site.

Before Slim Chickens announced, that address had been slated for a Showmars Greek restaurant.

Slim Chickens is just the latest dining establishment to announce a location in Forest Acres. So far:

Vicious Biscuit is coming to the former location of Pizza Joint on Forest Drive

Chicken Salad Chick is opening in the former BLD Diner spot in Trenholm Plaza

CO, an Asian-inspired restaurant is opening in the former Rosso location at Trenholm Plaza

TakoSushi is opening a location in the former Baskin-Robbins and Pizza Hut locations at 4711 Forest Dr.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt is coming to Cardinal Crossing

7 Brew drive through coffee stand is coming to the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, across from Richland Mall.