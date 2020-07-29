Budweiser launches non-alcoholic beer: Budweiser Zero

"Over the past year, we have seen hundreds of new beverage options come to market, with non-alcoholic and alcohol free beverages quickly rising in popularity"

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is joining the alcohol-free game by launching its first non-alcoholic brew – Budweiser Zero.

The beer was developed and co-founded with NBA legend Dwyane Wade. The zero-sugar, 50 calorie beverage has the same “refreshing, full-flavored taste you can expect from Budweiser.”

“Over the past year, we have seen hundreds of new beverage options come to market, with non-alcoholic and alcohol free beverages quickly rising in popularity,” said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “Budweiser has an incredible opportunity to propel this movement into mainstream culture by offering a product that doesn’t compromise on the quality and taste people have come to know and love from Budweiser, a brand they trust.”

Wade, a longtime partner with Budweiser, helped develop the new brew, including the design of the packaging. He said he did it with the athlete in mind, “someone who wants the great taste of a Budweiser without the after-effects of alcohol, particularly while training or in season.”

In addition to athletes, Budweiser Zero is a choice for people looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle with a beverage that won't compromise that, Anheuser-Busch said in a news release.

“Budweiser has been a great partner of mine over the past two years and this was a natural next step,” Wade said in the release. “I’m really excited to join Budweiser in bringing their first alcohol free beer to life. With sports making a return, this is timely as Bud Zero is a game changer by letting athletes enjoy the taste of a refreshing beer without impacting their mental and physical game.”

Budweiser Zero is available in 12-pack 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce single cans, with the addition of 6-pack 12-ounce bottles coming in December.