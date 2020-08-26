Beer for your dog? Busch Beer launches new 'brew' for canine companions

The “beer” is actually alcohol-free and is more like a bone broth treat for pets

ST. LOUIS — Busch Beer is giving dog lovers an opportunity to safely crack open a cold one (or warm one) with their favorite canine companion.

The company has launched Busch Dog Brew, a safe drink for man’s best friend.

The “beer” is actually alcohol-free and is more like a bone broth treat for pets. Ingredients include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.

Busch said it’s healthy and full of “dog-friendly flavor and nutrients that dogs can enjoy before a long hike or a hard day of play at the park.”

“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend’,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

In an effort to help shelter dogs waiting for their forever homes, A-B announced it’ll donate $1 for every case (six 4-packs) sold to Best Friends Animal Society.

A-B announced the launch of Busch Dog Brew on Aug. 26 which is National Dog Day. Anyone who buys the pup-friendly beer on the special dog day will have a chance to win an official Dog Brew bed from Busch.