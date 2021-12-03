Charleston classic restaurant coming to Forest Acres

Poogan's Southern Kitchen is opening at Cardinal Crossing in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lovers of Lowcountry cuisine will have another reason to celebrate next Spring when a Charleston classic opens a new location in Forest Acres.

Poogan's Hospitality Group announced that it will open Poogan's Southern Kitchen at Cardinal Crossing, 4605 Forest Drive, in late Spring 2022. The restaurant will feature indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining areas, a bar and private dining room. It will be situated along the Forest Drive side of Cardinal Crossing, across from Big Daddy's Burger Bar.

According to the website, Poogan's Southern Kitchen's menu will feature Lowcountry classics such as buttermilk fried chicken and shrimp and grits and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.