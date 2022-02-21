New dining option coming to Lexington

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening new location on Augusta Road, will be fourth in South Carolina's Midlands

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A new restaurant serving up sweet treats will soon begin construction in Lexington, South Carolina.

Company officials with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers confirmed to News 19 the new location will be at 5465 Augusta Rd. This will be the fourth Freddy's location in the Midlands -- other locations are already open in Irmo, West Columbia and northeast Columbia (Killian Road).

Construction will start in March and, once construction has begun, individuals interested in working at this location can apply online at freddys.careers.