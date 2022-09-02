Harbison area to get Korean hot pot restaurant

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to open in former Krab Hut space on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is getting a new Asian fusion restaurant in the Harbison area.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening in the former Krab Hut location (also a former Chili's) at 280 Harbison Blvd. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features an all-you-can-eat dining experience.

For the hot pot, you start by choosing a soup base -- there are seven selections of bases, from healthy herb or Japanese miso, to Thai tom yum or tomato -- and then add in thinly sliced meats or tofu and/or vegetables, noodles, and seafood to simmer and cook at the table.

The Korean BBQ portion of the menu features barbecued beef, chicken, seafood, tofu and vegetables that are seasoned and grilled at the table.

KPOT will also feature a full bar with beer, wine, soju (traditional fruit-flavored Korean alcoholic beverage), sake and signature cocktails.