New biergarten coming to downtown Lexington

Navy Yard on Main will feature beer garden, restaurant and indoor, outdoor recreation spaces

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Beer aficionados and residents of Lexington will be happy to welcome Navy Yard on Main, a new family (and pet) friendly biergarten in the heart of town.

The beer garden and restaurant is currently under construction at the corner of West Main and North Church streets -- the former location of Carpet One Building -- and is scheduled to open in late spring 2021. The 18,000-square-foot venue will feature a 40-foot main bar, outdoor games such as cornhole and life-size connect four, fire pits, an outdoor stage for live entertainment, and much more.

Navy Yard will be serving lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Lunch and dinner menus will include the Navy Yard Burger -- a cheeseburger loaded with pimento cheese, jalapenos and fried pickles -- and other items such as beer flavored wings, homemade fried pickles, and barbecue brisket sliders.

The weekend brunch menu will include specialty items such as homemade pop-tarts, skillet cinnamon rolls, and clothesline bacon and will also feature specialty drink items such as tableside mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Navy Yard on Main’s drink menu will offer a unique selection of locally sourced craft beers, wine on tap, and signature cocktails. Additionally, the restaurant and biergarten also plans to support the local community by hosting tap takeover events with local breweries, “Wine Wednesdays” with local wineries, and weekly “yappy hour” events where the biergarten and restaurant will partner with local animal rescue organizations.