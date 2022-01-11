New Peruvian chicken restaurant opening in Harbison; Chick-fil-A moving from Decker

VIVA Chicken, a Charlotte-based chain, to bring street food from Peru to SC Midlands; Chick-fil-A relocating from Decker to Two Notch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You could say it's a "chicken crossing the road" update of Midlands restaurants.

VIVA Chicken, a Charlotte-based fast-casual concept offering a taste of street food from Peru, is opening its first location in South Carolina's Midlands.

Specializing in rotisserie-style Pollo a la Brasa, VIVA Chicken will serve fresh chicken dishes with sauces, flavorful fruit drinks (herbal limeade and Chicha Morada -- made from purple corn, cinnamon, clove, pineapple, apple, and lime), soups, sandwiches, and wraps. Vegan and vegetarian options will also be available at the 275 Harbison Blvd. location when it opens in early 2023.

VIVA Chicken is opening locations in Greenville and Summerville later this year.

On the other side of town, the Chick-fil-A on Decker Boulevard will be moving to 7500 Two Notch Rd. later this year. The new location will allow the fast-food chain to expand the drive-through service.

Chick-fil-A is also remodeling and expanding its store on Harbison Boulevard with construction expected to be complete later this year.

New in 2022

Downtown Columbia will be getting a new taco and nacho spot when Taco Grande opens at 1212 Hampton St. near the corner of Hampton and Sumter streets.

MOA Korean BBQ, an upscale modern Korean barbeque restaurant based in Charlotte, will be opening a spot at 1333 Main St. in Columbia. Diners choose from a selection of raw meats that are then cooked at the tabletop grill. MOA is an offshoot of Columbia's restaurant 929 Kitchen & Bar on Gervais Street.

The Strudel Shop at 1237 Washington St. specializes in -- you guessed it -- strudel pastries. Purchase by-the-slice with coffee or ice cream, or whole strudel. Sweet and savory options are available.