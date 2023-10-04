x
Check out these dining deals during Restaurant Week Midlands, starting Oct. 5

Now's your chance to try a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite with 10 days of deals
Credit: Hampton Street Vineyard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have been putting off that date night to a favorite restaurant -- or are feeling in the mood to try something a bit different -- now is the time to look over some menus and make reservations during Restaurant Week Midlands.

The dining event runs October 5-15 and features deals from participating restaurants in and around the Columbia/Irmo/Lexington area that allow you to revisit an old favorite or try something new. Some restaurants are offering special lunch and dinner menus, others are offering a special dish or drink.

For example: 

  • Piecewise Coffee Co. in Cayce is offering a special Tiramisu Iced Coffee (usually only available as a Valentine's treat)
  • Hampton Street Vineyard in Columbia is offering a special 3 course dinner for $38 (one of the first course selections is the restaurant's signature French onion soup!)
  • Lizard's Thicket locations are offering a $4.99 breakfast/brunch bowl made with farm fresh eggs, sausage or bacon, grits, hash browns and cheese

From special bakery take-out items to fancy sit down dining, you're sure to find something to soothe your craving for tasty, delicious food while supporting local restaurants.

