Check out these dining deals during Restaurant Week Midlands, starting Oct. 5

Now's your chance to try a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite with 10 days of deals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have been putting off that date night to a favorite restaurant -- or are feeling in the mood to try something a bit different -- now is the time to look over some menus and make reservations during Restaurant Week Midlands.

The dining event runs October 5-15 and features deals from participating restaurants in and around the Columbia/Irmo/Lexington area that allow you to revisit an old favorite or try something new. Some restaurants are offering special lunch and dinner menus, others are offering a special dish or drink.

For example:

in Columbia is offering a special 3 course dinner for $38 (one of the first course selections is the restaurant's signature French onion soup!) Lizard's Thicket locations are offering a $4.99 breakfast/brunch bowl made with farm fresh eggs, sausage or bacon, grits, hash browns and cheese