Organizers recommend making reservations several days in advance before restaurants fill up.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurant Week South Carolina starts Thursday, and things will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The annual event is a time for people to get great deals on dining out and for restaurants to bring in a ton of business according to organizers.

During a year where small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, this kind of event can help them tremendously.

"We have seen a bit of a hit in sales over all but we’re trying to stay with it," said Dylan Carver, the kitchen manager at Grill Marks in the Vista.

Grill Marks is one of the many Columbia restaurants participating in Restaurant Week this year.

"I’m really hoping it tends to bring more people out. With our special, it’s really kind of a date night thing that will help out as well and show people we’re here for them still if you want to come in and have a burger, some place to relax, we’re here for that," said Carver.

Who is ready for RESTAURANT WEEK?



Calling all foodies to come to enjoy some delicious Grill Marks between January 7th-17th. No matter what your appetite fancies, we guarantee you'll find it at Grill Marks. #grillmarks #larkinsrestaurant #scrla #rwsc #restaurantweeksc pic.twitter.com/UodHgrmlQo — Grill Marks - Main St (@grillmarks) January 4, 2021

Grill Marks is offering a couple’s deal for 30 dollars starting Thursday. If someone doesn’t feel comfortable dining in, General Manager Sarah Kanan said they can get the offer to-go.

"You can get it curbside or you can walk in and get it from the bar area yourself," said Kanan.

Many places are offering their specials to-go for the first time because of the pandemic. RWSC’s website encourages participating restaurants to offer their deals for takeout and delivery so all diners feel they can participate.

And of course, restaurants will have safety measures in place to help keep guests and staff safe.

"Everybody wears a facemask here," Kanan said. "We’re sanitizing every table that comes and goes. Every single menu. We have cue cards so you can actually look up the menu on the website."

Grill Marks also has a heated patio for outdoor dining.

Each participating restaurant has different deals that are listed on RWSC's website. Click here to look at participating restaurants in different towns and their offers.

Restaurant Week South Carolina runs from January 7th to the 17th.