Brunch is coming to Five Points

Louisiana-based chain opening in former Yesterdays location

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterday's is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location.

Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.

The Ruby Sunshine menu features items such as fried green tomatoes, seasonal beignets, variations of eggs Benedict and French toast, along with shrimp and grits, omelets, and avocado toast. For those who like to imbibe, the drink menu features a few versions of the classic mimosa, Irish coffee, and milk punch. There are also seasonal special menus -- for example, the fall menu features red velvet pancakes and apple pie beignets.

Being a brunch spot, Ruby Sunshine's typical hours of operation would be weekdays 7:30 am.-2 p.m. and weekend 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Yesterday's had existed as a restaurant and bar popular with the crowd from nearby University of South Carolina for over 40 years. Brothers Scottie and Duncan MacRea and business partner Darrell Barnes closed the restaurant in April 2020 and the building was sold.

At one time, renovations were being made to the building's interior after it was announced a Greek restaurant might be opening at the site.