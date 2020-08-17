Popular St. Louis BBQ joint launches 'meat subscription boxes', nationwide shipping

“Now every city and household can have authentic and outstanding BBQ from the best. Friendship included at no extra cost,” Salt + Smoke wrote on Instagram

ST. LOUIS — America, prepare to drool and order seconds. Barbecue lovers across the country can now get a taste of some of the best smoked meats St. Louis has to offer.

Salt + Smoke announced it’s now shipping its barbecue nationwide.

“The best BBQ in the world is now available to be shipped direct to your front door anywhere in the Continental US!” the local barbecue joint shared on Instagram Monday morning.

From prime beef brisket to juicy pulled pork, Salt + Smoke is now offering up its St. Louis-style barbecue for everyone to enjoy.

“Now every city and household can have authentic and outstanding BBQ from the best. Friendship included at no extra cost,” Salt + Smoke wrote on Instagram.

For those who just can’t get enough, the local barbecue joint announced a new feature: meat subscription boxes.

For $200 a month, customers will get one of each meat: post oak smoke whole brisket, cherry smoke STL cut rack of ribs, smoked whole Amish chicken and a bone-in port butt. The box also comes with two bottles of sauce.

Salt + Smoke said the boxes make perfect birthday or wedding presents or can be an extra special treat for yourself, delivered straight to your door – no matter where you live.