Steak 'n Shake brings back iconic drive-in service

Pull into a car hop spot and order from your Steak ‘n Shake app

ST. LOUIS — A fast food restaurant is bringing back its historic drive-in service!

Steak ‘n Shake announced on Tuesday the revival of its car hops at restaurants across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Steak ‘n Shake said the parking lot of its restaurants was the place to be on a Saturday night in the 1950s.

“Today’s pandemic world has enabled us to revitalize the drive-in experience with renewed purpose,” said Steve May, SVP, Steak ‘n Shake. “Our modern version of the Drive-In not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car – but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”

Steak ‘n Shake said effective immediately, customers can relive the experience by pulling up to a parking spot with denoted by signage evoking a 45 RPM record popularized in the fifties, then placing their order on an app.

Customers place their orders directly through the app and then a car hop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.

“The relaunch of our drive-in service allows us to bring the legacy of our brand to life in an unforgettable way. Ultimately, the return of the car hop allows us to do what we do best – serve customers in a fun way for a memorable dining experience,” May said.

According to its website, car hop locations include: 10459 Page Ave., 4640 Chippewa Ave., 9550 Natural Bridge, 3226 Telegraph Rd., 1134 W. Pearce Blvd in Wentzville, 120 Arnold Crossroads Center in Arnold, 3101 Phoenix Center Dr. in Washington, 80 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois, 606 North Bluff in Collinsville, Illinois and 109 Regency Park in O’Fallon, Illinois.

For a list of all the locations offering drive-in service, click here

Steak 'n Shake was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois.

