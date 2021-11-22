Give thanks to these restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Where to dine out -- or order in -- on Thanksgiving Day in the Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Don't have the time or the desire to cook this Thanksgiving? In addition to the usual fast-food chains and Chinese food spots, some local eateries WILL be serving up some form of Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Here is a list of restaurants in the Columbia area that will be open Thanksgiving Day. Note that some hours are shorter than normal and, if reservations are required, make them sooner than later to ensure a table will be there for you.

British Bulldog Pub, 1220 Bower Parkway, Columbia — 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., thebritishbulldogpub.com

California Dreaming, 401 S. Main St., Columbia — 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.; dine-in reservations available, or order individual Thanksgiving dinners to go californiadreaming.rest

Carolina Ale House, 708 Lady St. and 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia — 4 p.m.- midnight carolinaalehouse.com

Cola’s Restaurant, 1215 Assembly St., Columbia — noon- 8 p.m.; Special Thanksgiving menu available, reservations preferred colasrestaurant.com

Columbo’s Restaurant at DoubleTree, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia — 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.; buffet, reservations required columbos.net

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St., Columbia — 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.; reservations preferred cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com

Cracker Barrel locations — 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Dine in or order Thanksgiving dinner to go crackerbarrel.com

Fatz Café, 942 East Main St., Lexington — 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. fatz.com

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 5300 Forest Dr., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dine-in or order to go. Complete holiday family meals are available, call for last-minute availability goldencorral.com

Halls Chophouse, 221 Main St., Suite 150, Columbia — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.; limited walk-ins accepted, reservations are fully booked hallschophouse.com

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hampton Street, Columbia — noon- 8 p.m.; reservations preferred, last reservations for 6:15 p.m. hamptonstreetvineyard.com

Lizard’s Thicket — 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. Locations in Richland and Lexington counties will be serving up traditional meat-and-three lunch and dinners lizardsthicket.com

Old Mill Brewpub, 711 East Main St., Lexington — 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; reservations preferred but walk-ins available oldmillbrewpub.net

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, 410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia — noon- 8 p.m., walk-ins accepted, reservations also available, or order to go rioz.com

Ruby Tuesday — Lexington and Columbia locations open 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. rubytuesday.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at the Hilton Hotel, 924-A Senate St. — noon- 9:30 p.m.; reservations preferred, bar and lounge walk-ins accepted; dress code is business casual (no gym clothes, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language or exposed undergarments) ruthschris.com

The Grand, 1621 Main St., Columbia — 4:30 p.m.- midnight; special holiday menu, free lane rentals, pie flights and specialty cocktails; reservations facebook.com/events/

The Main Course, 1634 Main St., Columbia — 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. facebook.com/maincoursesc