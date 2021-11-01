Upscale Greek restaurant coming to Main Street Columbia

Ambrosia Taverna to locate at former Elite Epicurean/Al-Amir site at corner of Main and Laurel streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Classic Greek cuisine is coming to downtown Columbia.

Ambrosia, an Elite Taverna, is going through the process of obtaining requisite business licenses to open in the former Elite Epicurean/Al-Amir site at the corner of Main and Laurel streets. As remodeling continues, restaurant owner Jayson Floyd is going before the City of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, Nov. 2, to ask for a permit to stay open after midnight.

The plans are for Ambrosia to serve upscale, classic Greek dishes in the ground floor restaurant and in a second floor space that would host live music and DJs weeknights and during weekend brunch.

A sample menu attached to the appeal hints at a selection of hot and cold appetizers (stuffed phyllo pastries, fried squid), soups and salads, meats and seafood dishes (think roasted lamb and whole grilled fish), and -- of course -- desserts.