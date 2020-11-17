x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Entertainment

Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 92nd birthday with new, zany cartoons on Disney+

The series will feature your favorite mouse and friends starting on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Credit: Matt Stroshane, photographer
Guests come face to face with Donald Duck on a busy city street during Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway, opening March 4, 2020, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The first ride-through attraction in Disney history featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse brings guests into the vibrant world of “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're hesitant about going to the Disney Parks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can get your Disney kick right at home. On Wednesday, Disney+ will be airing a brand new Mickey Mouse animated series, just in time for his 92nd birthday!

"The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse," features the Fab Six —  Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto —  in a series of seven-minute, comedy-filled cartoons produced by Paul Rudish.

The series will debut on Nov. 18, which also coincides with Minnie's 92nd birthday. Starting on Nov. 27, the streaming service will release two short seven-minute clips every Friday. Ten more are scheduled for next summer.

The Mickey Mouse cartoons, which takes on a new, contemporary art design that pays tribute to the mouse's classic 1928 appearance, first aired on the Disney Channel in 2013. It consisted of five seasons, or 96 episodes, and won a series of awards, including several Emmy awards.

The new cartoons also inspired Mickey and Minnie's first-ever rollercoaster attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

Credit: Matt Stroshane, photographer
Guests come face to face with Donald Duck on a busy city street during Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway, opening March 4, 2020, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The first ride-through attraction in Disney history featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse brings guests into the vibrant world of “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)


Watch "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" below:

RELATED: Mickey finally gets his own ride: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Disney World

RELATED: The Buzz: Disney World changes face mask policy to close loophole