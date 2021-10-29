Dracula returns to Koger Center on Halloween weekend

Here in the Capital City, the ballet with a bite is always an annual tradition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most famous Halloween characters is Dracula, and here in the Capital City, the ballet with a bite is always an annual tradition.

Dracula: Ballet With A Bite returns to the stage at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia on Halloween weekend only. The annual event was not performed last year due to COVID-19.

Produced by William Starrett with the Columbia City Ballet, the performance is described as a dark and seductive, vampire-filled ballet.

"We have brand new music and some incredible new special effects," Starrett said. "And everyone's just so excited about being back at the Koger Center and performing live because we didn't get to do it last year."

Starrett first created the ballet in 1991. And he says while he wants as many people as possible to come, he notes the performance is not geared for children.

"We say maybe 14 and above because it's pretty adult content," Starrett said. "Dracula loves to seduce his prey so they can have the blood and so it's pretty adult but it's a great ballet if you've never seen ballet before. And you learn a lot about the dance of the movement, how physical it is."

Performance Times:

Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit kogercenterforthearts.com or call the Box Office 803-251-2222.