Drive-through Carolina Lights light show opens in December

The light show will feature over 100 unique displays and will run Dec. 5-27 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will host its second annul drive-through holiday light show, Carolina Lights, Dec. 5-27, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The drive-though will have more than 100 LED light displays along a mile stretch of the fair’s “Lexington Medical Center Fair Park” at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, according to the release.

“Last year, when we debuted our drive-through holiday light show, we had no idea we were having a COVID-19 friendly event,” said South Carolina State Fair manager Nancy Smith. “As we all find ways to safely celebrate the spirit and joy of the holiday season, we are excited to bring back this beautiful downtown light show for our community.”

The light displays will have some favorites from last year and also include some new ones. The displays include the Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a dancing field of Christmas trees, a 25-foot-tall Frosty, the three wise men, a tunnel of lights, a sea serpent, dinosaurs, and Santa Claus.

The lights will run 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The light show will be closed on Christmas Day.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers. Payment will be made at the gate, and cash, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted.

According to the release, discount tickets are available for purchases over 25. Companies interested in treating their employees during this difficult year should contact geninfo@scstatefair.org for more information or call 803-799-3387.

Those attending can enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. To ensure safety and control the flow of traffic, visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.

Guests can tune their radios to music that synchronizes with the lights. An iSpy scavenger hunt is available at scstatefair.com/ispy. There is also an online store to purchase fair memorabilia for the holidays. Please visit scstatefair.org/shop.