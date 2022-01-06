Here's exactly why Elmo is beefing with a pet rock, because you definitely need an explanation

Earlier this week, an old clip of Elmo freaking out about his friend Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco, resurfaced and went viral. Here's why.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may or may not be aware of the feud between Elmo and Rocco from Sesame Street, and why it's getting so much attention right now, but, we're going to break it down for you regardless.

A breakdown, literally and figuratively

According to the Los Angeles Times, earlier this week, an old clip of Elmo freaking out about his friend Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco, resurfaced and went viral. Elmo appears both skeptical, and honestly, a little jealous of Zoe's new inanimate friend.

In the clip from a 2004 episode of Sesame Street, Elmo, and Zoe’s friend Gabi, bake a batch of cookies during a playdate. Gabi runs out of Elmo's favorite cookie, oatmeal raisin, so Elmo reaches for the last oatmeal raisin cookie sitting in front of Rocco, also according to the LATimes.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Zoe immediately tells Elmo that the cookie is for Rocco, and our little, red friend is stunned.

“Rocco?!” Elmo says in the clip. “Rocco’s a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference!”

But, Zoe insists, to which Elmo responds by absolutely flipping out.

“How?! How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe?” he snaps. “Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth! Rocco’s just a rock! Rocco’s not alive!”

And thus, Christi Carras writes, Unhinged Elmo was born.

What's happening now

After this clip went viral, people began digging up other clips of Elmo losing his patience, for a variety of reasons, but specifically a few where Elmo just can't seem to handle Rocco's presence, also according to the LATimes.

In one clip, Elmo bans late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon from Sesame Street after he accuses Elmo of skipping rehearsal for the show.

Elmo is incredulous.

“You’re not coming to Sesame Street anymore!” Elmo shouts at Fallon. “The Roots, you can come. But you’re not coming anymore!”

The way Elmo walked off is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/xl6aiHcAOE — CORRIE TESFAYE (@FATDEVILGIRL) April 15, 2021

Elmo responds

Elmo, of course, realized he had to capitalize on his Twitter fame. He sent out the following tweet just a few days ago:

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

So, it would seem, things are the same as they have always been between the beloved characters.

Public support

A mob of Twitter users have backed Elmo up this week, effectively saying that he represents anyone who has ever just lost it over something small. Elmo, it would appear, is the most relatable character of 2022 so far.

Here are some more of the best tweets of people voicing their support of Elmo and his general fed-upness.

Elmo/Rocco feud getting me through the week pic.twitter.com/bUB5B4GUrJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) January 6, 2022

Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time pic.twitter.com/4aRbR6OUAS — ko (@formermerc) January 4, 2022

The way @elmo refuses to let Zoey gaslight him is the kind of energy I'm bringing to 2022. — GB (@regledujeu) January 5, 2022