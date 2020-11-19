2020 Chitlin Strut Festival canceled due to COVID-19

SALLEY, S.C. — Organizers of the 2020 Chitlin Strut Festival in Salley say the annual event has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to the organization's website, "Chitterlings, sometimes spelled/pronounced chitlins or chittlins) are a prepared food usually made from the small intestines of a pig, although the intestines of cattle and other animals are sometimes used. They can be eaten fried or boiled. It's the ultimate "soul food." "