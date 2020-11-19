2020 Chitlin Strut Festival canceled due to COVID-19

SALLEY, S.C. — Organizers of the 2020 Chitlin Strut Festival in Salley say the annual event has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.
The 55-year-old festival that includes local vendors, entertainment, contests -- and chiltins -- is set to return in 2021.
According to the organization's website, "Chitterlings, sometimes spelled/pronounced chitlins or chittlins) are a prepared food usually made from the small intestines of a pig, although the intestines of cattle and other animals are sometimes used. They can be eaten fried or boiled. It's the ultimate "soul food." "
