3 Richland County deputies, 3 Columbia Police officers, 2 firemen injured, assaulted during Saturday conflict

Peaceful 'I Can't Breathe' protest turned into chaos at march to Columbia Police Department Headquarters

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) announced three Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were injured as part of the protest that took place in the City of Columbia on Saturday, May 30.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 12 officers were injured at the protests and one remains in the hospital for suspected heat exhaustion. Three of those officers CPD reported were injured due to assault, and nine other policemen treated for heat-related injuries.

Columbia Fire Department reported two firemen were injured due to items being thrown.

Injured RCSD deputies were treated on scene and the firemen were treated by EMS personnel and returned to work.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook released earlier this morning that more than a dozen protesters were arrested. That number includes CPD and RCSD arrests.

Both agencies are investigating two shooting incidents, including one where RCSD deputies were shot at while at the corner of Gervais and Assembly streets. Theses incidents happened in the area of CPD headquarters on Washington Street, near the Vista, hours after a peaceful protest at the State House at Main and Gervais streets.

Anybody with any information concerning the shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.