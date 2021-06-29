Have a blast this 4th of July weekend with these fireworks shows in South Carolina

Celebrating at a baseball game or on the lake is more spectacular with these bombastic displays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fireworks displays are a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Midlands. Last year, of course, most public fireworks displays were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, they're all back.

News19 has received information about several major fireworks displays in the Midlands. Here's what we've collected so far. If you know of a major fireworks event that is not on this list, email us at news19@wltx.com.

Lake Murray

4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray presented by Lexington Medical Center. This event will be held at dusk – a little after 9 p.m. – on Saturday, July 3. Now in its 33rd year, this celebration is touted as South Carolina’s largest fireworks display with fireworks at two locations, Spence Island and Dreher Island State Park. Pro tip: while best viewed by boat, you can see the fireworks display on land at Dreher Island State Park.

Columbia

Fireworks with the Phil, Saturday, July 3. The South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra will perform as a full orchestra at Segra Park in the Bull Street Development with a fireworks finale. Gates open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8:30 and fireworks begin around 9:15. The musical program will feature a mix of patriotic and Americana, starting with "The Star-Spangled Banner," with selections from "West Side Story," "Hamilton," "The Music Man" and more, ending with John Phillip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever." Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for people with valid military ID, and free for children 12 and under.

Lexington

Baseball and fireworks on the Third AND Fourth of July! Take in the game between Lexington County Blowfish and the Macon Bacon on Saturday, July 3, and stay for the special America-themed Concert in the Sky Fireworks show or go on Sunday, July 4, for the game against the Spartanburgers at 7:05 p.m. and stay for the fireworks display after the game. Individual tickets $6-$9

Blythewood

It's a celebration of music and food at the Rockin' Red, White & Blue festival 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Doko Meadows Park. Bring a lawn chair but leave the cooler at home. The music starts at 5 p.m. with Mason Horne, followed by Blues Deluxe and DB Bryant. Around 20 food vendors will be there offering everything from donuts to BBQ and Luna Trix Arts Playground will be there for the kids. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Sumter

Shaw Air Force Base hosts the 2021 Freedom Bash with Cassadee Pope and Walker Hayes 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 3. There will be a 20-minute fireworks display after the music. Event is free.

Newberry