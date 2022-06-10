Ag+Art Tour in Richland, Lexington, and Newberry counties June 11-12

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Animals, fresh produce, and the work of local artisans -- are are available during this weekend's Ag+Art Tour.
The free, self-paced tour of local farms moves into Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and western York counties and gives interested folks a chance to check out where food is produced locally and who raises some of the fruits, vegetables, and animal products you'll find at area farmers' markets.
Farms are also hosting local artisans who will be displaying their crafts for sale.
Tips for enjoying the Ag+Art Tour:
- This is a free, self-paced tour, so check out the farms you'd like to visit and map out your route
- Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. It's going to be warm, farms can be dusty, and there are hayrides and animals on the farms -- chickens, goats, cows, and more. Also, leave your pets at home.
- Bring the kids, the grandparents, and your friends. Don't forget the sunscreen. Remember, it's going to be warm and sunny.
- Bring a cooler and ice for purchases of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and other farm-fresh products. Throw in a couple of bottles of water for yourself and those with you so you stay hydrated.
- Check in at the Ag+Art Tour table at the farms and, if you'll be posting on social media, us the hashtag #agandarttour
- Enjoy yourself
Participating farms include:
- Crave Artisan Specialty Market, 2843 Millwood Ave., Columbia (Saturday only); features local food products
- Doko Farm, 2101 Cedar Creek Rd., Blythewood; raises heirloom livestock, honey bees, and edible forest garden
- Eastover Community Garden, 105 McGrath St., Eastover; created in 2014 for the participants in the Eastover community to grow their own vegetables
- Fabel Farms, 1208 Hinnants Store Rd., Winnsboro; specializes in organic vegetables, eggs, honey and jams, sauces and baked goods
- Fox Hideaway Farm, 1822 Saint Matthew Church Rd., Eastover; raises dairy goats and is home to FH Cares non-profit livestock/animal rescue (horses, donkeys, miniature ponies, goats, chickens, a mini Scottish Highland cow, and "Leroy" the fugitive pig
- Lewis+Clark, 1001 Huger St., Columbia; art studio producing handmade lighting, furniture, and robots
- Mill Creek Greenhouses, 2324 Leesburg Rd., Columbia; plant nursery specializing in native plants and garden art
- Pinewood Lake Park, 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia; scenic community park with a pollinators' garden
- Purple Tuteur Farm, 787 Langford Rd., Blythewood; fresh flowers and plants for sale
- Sal's Ol' Time Feed & Seed, 113 Hilltop Dr., plants and seeds for the garden, mules, goats and more
- Stormwater Studios, 413 Pendleton St., Columbia (Sunday only); Urban Wildlife demonstration (non-poisonous snakes), paintings by local artists
- The Congaree Milling Company, 1629 Bluff Rd., Columbia; stone-ground grits, cornmeal, polenta, live music
- Clinton Sease Farm, 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington; check out the animals and kids' playground, purchase vegetables, jams, honey and adult beverages
- Five Barrel Farm, 306 George Derrick Rd., Swansea; vegetables, honey, eggs, jams for sale, blacksmithing and soap making demonstrations, goat farm tours
- Hollow Creek Distillery, 112 Rocky Ridge Rd., Leesville (Saturday only); learn about the distilling process and sample spirits
- Mercer House Winery, 397 Walter Rawl Rd., Lexington; produces hyperlocal wines from 50 varieties of Native Pepulus grapes and a variety of fruits and vegetables
- Locklair Farm, 109 State Pond Rd., Gaston; showcases a permaculture food forest growing mulberry, blackberry, paw paw, figs, persimmon, plums, elderberry, and jujube
- SC State Farmers Market, 214 Little Brooke Ln, West Columbia; the state farmers market for growers and producers
- The Market at the Icehouse Amphitheater Pavillion, 107 W. Main St., Lexington (Saturday only); fresh produce, eggs, honey, artwork, pottery and jewelry
- The Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Ct., West Columbia (Sunday only); located at the SC State Farmers Market, features ready-to-eat local products
- Bowers Farm, 279 Ringer Rd., Pomeria; sustainable livestock and eggs
- Carolina Pride Pastures, 1416 SC Hwy 34, Pomeria; alpacas, llama, chickens and ducks
- Hi Brau Beef Co., 260 Country Club Rd., Newberry; third-generation regenerative family farm raising beef cattle
- Lever Farm, 5057 SC Hwy 34, Pomeria (Saturday only); strawberries and flowers, vegetables, and Lever Farms Pork
- West Ridge Farms, 3535 Wheeland School Rd., Prosperity; grassfed beef and cooking demonstrations