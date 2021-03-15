You spent your dollar, no need to holler, Alabama concert rescheduled due to COVID-19

April 24 show at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena postponed until January 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colonial Life Arena has announced the Alabama concert scheduled for April 24, 2021 has been rescheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022.

Arena administration cited the need to follow the guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19 as the reason for the postponement.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date. Refunds available at point of purchase. Please visit Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster Outlets or call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.