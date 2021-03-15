You spent your dollar, no need to holler, Alabama concert rescheduled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colonial Life Arena has announced the Alabama concert scheduled for April 24, 2021 has been rescheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022.
Arena administration cited the need to follow the guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19 as the reason for the postponement.
All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date. Refunds available at point of purchase. Please visit Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster Outlets or call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.
The band, a fan favorite in South Carolina, is still on its 50th Anniversary Tour. The tour, officially begun in 2019, had originally scheduled a date in Columbia on October 3 of that year but that concert was postponed due to health concerns involving lead singer Randy Owen. In 2020, it was the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and everything was shut down.