Historic Columbia seeks artists, vendors for September Jubilee celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 43rd annual Jubilee: Festival of Black History and Culture is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Historic Columbia will host the event on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site at 1403 Richland Street and is seeking artists, entertainers, local businesses, churches and civic/service groups and other non-profits to participate in this popular outdoor celebration.

“Having local vendors at Jubilee who focus on African and African American food, wares and topics enhances the mission to promote Black history and culture at home,” said James Quint, Historic Columbia Director of Education. “The event also provides opportunity for attendees to shop local and perhaps connect with their neighborhood businesses.”

Spaces are limited and reserved on a first-come, first-served basis and must be approved by the Jubilee steering committee. Participation fees are $25 for non-profits, $75 for marketplace vendors and $150 for food vendors. Items such as electricity, extra tables and space are available for an additional charge of $15-$25.