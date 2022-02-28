Babcock Center to host two hiring events in March

Interested individuals should attend the Batesburg-Leesville event on March 7, or the Lower Richland event on March 11.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Babcock Center in Columbia a private non-profit organization that provides residential & day supports to over 800 individuals with lifelong disabilities, is hosting two hiring events -- on March 7 and 11.

Positions available include direct support professionals (individuals who provide training and support to the people who live in a residential home by performing supported routines and repetitive duties that are outlined in the Babcock Centers policies and procedures), and work support instructors at waste collection sites, all shifts and various locations.

Interested individuals can complete the online application ahead of the hiring events at www.babcockcenter.org. To be considered for any position at Babcock Center, applicants must:

be at least 18 years of age

have a valid drivers license and be able to present a 10-year DMV record

have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Proof of education must be brought to hiring event.

be able to lift 50 pounds.

The hiring events are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 7 at the Batesburg-Leesville Work Activity Center, 416 E. Columbia Ave. in Leesville

March 11 at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Rd in Hopkins