Enjoy BBQ for a cause this weekend in Little Mountain

Annual Little Mountain Pigskin BBQ Cookoff, near Newberry, South Carolina is March 5, attendees can vote on People's Choice winner for favorite barbecue

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. — This Saturday, March 5, 2022, is the annual Little Mountain Pigskin BBQ Cook-off.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Reunion Park, just off US-78 in Little Mountain, South Carolina. That's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Columbia.

The South Carolina Barbecue Association (SCBA) has officially sanctioned the event and will provide the judges. BBQ teams will arrive to set-up about noon on Friday and must turn in their Boston butts for judging by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Judges will award prizes based on presentation, tenderness, and flavor to the top 5 finishers at 2 p.m.

The event also hosts a People's Choice Champion, allowing the public to vote on their BBQ favorites.