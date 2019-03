COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love, Peace & Hip Hop festival organizers have announced Big Daddy Kane, Sugar Hill Gang and Furious Five will be on the list of performers at World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day, April 13.

The four-day, family-friendly celebration of music and culture begins April 10, ending with Saturday's full day of DJs and live music, visual artists, dance crews, and food and craft vendors on Columbia's Main Street.

Last year over 16,000 people attended the event.