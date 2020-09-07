Books Behind Bars collects reading material for South Carolina inmates

SC Department of Corrections to hold book drive Friday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) will be holding a book drive in the hopes of collecting new reading material for inmates in the state's prison system.

Books Behind Bars' goal is to collect 20,000 books for inmate libraries and will be accepting drop-off contributions at SCDC Headquarters on Broad River Road in Columbia and SCDC institutions statewide -- with the exceptions of MacDougall, Perry and Tyger River -- 8 a.m. Friday, July 10.