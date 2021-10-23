Bradford pear 'bounty' in Columbia gives landowners chance to exchange invasive trees

The day's event took place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sandhill Research and Education Center and had a vast group of participants when it kicked off.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bradford pear trees well known for their large blossoms and prominent smell have become more than just a nuisance in South Carolina.

On Saturday, Clemson Extension had a bounty out for these Bradford pear trees. Property owners were asked to remove the tree and send a photo of the tree in order to get a replacement. Those cashing in on the bounty can exchange for as many as five different trees.

Nora Camacho and William Addy are two property owners who were both thrilled to kick out the Bradford pear and bring in a new plant.

The goal is to help remove the invasive species and welcome native plants. When you add native plants, it leads to native bugs and native birds, Trish Jerman, president of Gills Creek Watershed Association said.

Bradford pear trees create harmful Callery pears that harm the environment on much of the East Coast.

David Coyle, an assistant professor for the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation at Clemson University said they started holding the events in 2020. Since then, the popularity of these special bounties has grown with more events planned in the future.