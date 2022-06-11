x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Carolina Fall Classic Car Show draws crowd

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Brookland Cayce High School Band.

More Videos

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Farmers Market played host to the Carolina Fall Classic Car Show on Saturday afternoon.

The meet is part of an annual event hosted by Ridge Runner Corvettes - a regional car club bringing together vintage car lovers around the Carolinas.

The event organizers said the fall car show featured a variety of cars and trucks on display.

"All of the different makes and models that we have coming - from classics to even 2006, I believe, Chevy truck," lead organizer Jamie Organ said. "Just how much time and energy these people have put into their hobbies and they just enjoy showing them off."

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Brookland Cayce High School Band.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out