Ceremony to remember Dr. Sonya Lewis to be held Wednesday afternoon

A gathering will be held at 2 p.m. May 11 at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Eisenhower Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A ceremony honoring the life of Dr. Sonya Lewis will be held at the same intersection in Columbia where she tragically lost her life.

Dr. Lewis' family and members of One Common Cause Community Control Initiative will gather at the intersection of Fairfield Road and Eisenhower Drive in north Columbia at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Dr. Lewis, a community leader and activist, was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, May 7, that had left the roadway. Dr. Lewis, 56, died at the scene and two other family members were treated at a nearby hospital.

Dr. Lewis was an advocate against police corruption, systemic racism, housing rights, domestic violence, unfair housing practices, and injustices within the educational system. She had been a frequent guest on WLTX News19 talking with reporters about affordable housing, ongoing issues with apartment issues and unlivable conditions that often went ignored.