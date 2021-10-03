Chabad of SC distributing matzah, Passover kits to Jewish families in need

Delivery of hand-made matza, bitter herbs, and other Passover necessities from Chabad of South Carolina will happen March 21-25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chabad of South Carolina will be distributing free matzah and Passover kits to Jewish families in need for the upcoming Passover holiday.

The organization plans to package and distribute hundreds of pounds of hand-made matzah, bitter herbs, and other items required for Passover the week prior to the holiday.

This year, Passover will be celebrated from Saturday evening, March 27, until nightfall on Sunday, April 4. Kit deliveries are scheduled for March 21-25.

Rabbi Hesh Epstein has been the executive director of Chabad of SC for the past 34 years.

“For many of us sheltering in place for the past year has been inconvenient, frustrating and mind numbingly boring. We are Zoomed out. For others it has been devastating. Out of work, children stuck at home, living on unemployment and hopes of a stimulus check and not knowing when it will end,” he said.

Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt in 1313 BCE. Directed to leave their homes immediately, the people of Israel could not wait for their dough to rise, and thus ate unleavened crackers called "matzah."

Chabad has set up a website www.chabadofsc/Passover where additional matzah can be obtained. The site features a menu planner, house cleaning checklist and Seder "how-to" guide, along with educational actives for kids.

Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at www.chabadofsc.com/Passover.