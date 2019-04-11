COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020 including a concert at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20, 2020.

On the North American run alone Cher has already sold 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off March 6 in El Paso and will visit cities including Memphis, Miami, Kansas City before wrapping in Sacramento.

Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, until 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, until 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at LiveNation.com, the North Charleston Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster.com.