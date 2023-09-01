Cinderella Project now collecting dresses for the perfect prom

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Bar's Young Lawyers Division is once again collecting gently used prom, bridesmaid and other formal dresses for the Cinderella Project.
In its 20th year, the project allows local high school students a chance to outfit themselves with that perfect dress and accessories for the prom dance.
There will be two Cinderella Project boutiques in the Midlands, one in Columbia and one in Orangeburg. Student IDs are required to attend a boutique.
- Columbia's boutique will be 8-11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia
- Orangeburg's boutique will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg
If you would like to donate clothing and accessories, here are the drop-off sites:
In Columbia
- WLTX Studio, 6027 Garners Ferry Rd., 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. until Feb. 16
- Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks, 1418 Laurel St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
- Burnette Shutt McDaniel, 912 Lady St., 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
In Orangeburg
- First Circuit Solicitor's Office, basement of the courthouse, 1406 Amelia St., Orangeburg. Contact Taylor Owens Wise (803) 533-6252
- Orangeburg County Solicitor's Office, 121 Docket St.
In 2019, more than 800 students found their prom outfit through the Cinderella Project.
For more information, see go to cinderellaprojectsc.com