City of Columbia releases summer camp guide for 2023

A variety of activities listed in the Youth Services Guide run June 12 through August 4 at Columbia parks and pools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The school year is wrapping up, and there are a lot of options for summer activities for kids in the Midlands.

The City of Columbia has released a "Youth Services Guide," detailing all of the summer camps and other programs the city will be offering this summer.

The guide is available at city parks and Columbia city offices -- as well as online at columbiasc.gov -- and lists programs available for kids ages 5 to 16.

Running from June 12th to August 4th, the camps will be held at multiple parks across the city. Pick from traditional camps such as art, tennis, outdoor, and gardening; or try something new like the R.I.C.H. (Rebuilding Individual Character Habits) Program, Camp GLEA (Gardening and Literacy Education through the Arts), or kayak camps with park rangers at Riverfront Park.

There will also be a Summer Enrichment Program, aimed at closing the academic gap during the summer months, that will be held at the BWH Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St.

Depending on which camp you choose, prices range from $55 to $125 per week, per child.

You can also sign your child(ren) up for summer basketball league, or check out one of the many activities offered by City of Columbia partners such as Fort Jackson (Club Beyond), Columbia Museum of Art (enhance creative and problem solving skills), IT-ology (Tech-In-A-Box STEM camps), and Puretone Vocal Arts Academy (Music Video School summer series).