Columbia's Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to weather

Friday's forecast is calling for high winds and other hazardous conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials with the City of Columbia have made the decision to cancel Friday's Veterans Day Parade due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

In a statement, the City says, "The decision to hold the parade and honor the veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.

Weather forecasts have heavy wind and rain moving through South Carolina on Thursday and Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole travel northward.

The parade was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday through downtown Columbia. City officials are urging citizens to monitor weather reports and use caution tomorrow.