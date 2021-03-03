Columbia City Ballet's Cinderella returns to Koger Center

The ballet company has been working with the Koger Center and epidemiologists at USC to implement public health measures at the performances.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic may have dimmed theatres and shuttered venues for a year, but one Columbia dance company has decided to rise from the ashes -- or cinders in this case -- and take to the stage in a classic presentation.

Columbia City Ballet will perform Cinderella at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia, South Carolina, on March 26 and 27.

The ballet company has been working with the Koger Center and epidemiologists at the University of South Carolina to make sure that public health measures can be implemented to keep audience goers safe. To that end, in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols, tickets will be sold only in pairs and attendees are expected to wear a face covering at all times.

William Starrett, Artistic and Executive Director of the Columbia City Ballet said, “In 2019, we made a promise to our audience that we were going to perform Cinderella at the Koger Center and while a pandemic has forced us to wait a year, we are fulfilling that promise. Having to cancel our season early last year was devastating, so this year’s performance sends a clear message that not even a global pandemic can stop the ballet.”