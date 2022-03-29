Baseball season for the Columbia Fireflies starts April 8, here's what fans need to know

The minor league baseball team is set to play the Augusta GreenJackets on April 8, 2022.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — It's that time of the year again when the Columbia Fireflies step up to the plate and take on competitors at the Segra Park Stadium.

The 2022 season is here and the team is kicking it off with an opening weekend against the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 p.m. followed by post-game fireworks.

There will be "A Royal Celebration" the next day on Saturday, April 9 where the Fireflies will celebrate its affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.

Sunday will be Sunday Funday for fans as the team will allow for children to run the bases following the game.

Teams the Fireflies are set to play this season:

Augusta GreenJackets

Down East Wood Ducks

Delmarva Shorebirds

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Carolina Mudcats

Charleston RiverDogs

Kannapolis Cannon ballers

Salem Red Sox

The 2022 season is set to end on Sep. 11 against the Charleston RiverDogs.

For fans who will be attending the games, it is important to note that in order to eliminate the exchange of cash from person to person, the ballpark is cashless and accepts all major credit cards.

A clear bag policy is also in full effect. According to the park, under its policy, each fan is allowed to enter with one clear bag. Backpacks and diaper bags are not permitted inside Segra Park.

Outside food along with beverages, coolers, and containers are prohibited from the park. The park's website states that exceptions will be allowed for infants and for those people with special dietary needs.