Benedict College hosts the 43rd annual Summer Conference of the South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explores and police training program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you happen to see a large presence of law enforcement personnel in and around the campus of Benedict College this week, it is because the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) is hosting a police training program and conference.

The Columbia campus is the first HBCU to host a South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explorers (SCALE) Conference and police training program. SCALE is a nationally recognized program for youth ages 14-20 who express an interest in joining the law enforcement profession.

During the week of July 11-16, over 130 Explorers from across the state will stay at Benedict College dorms and participate in a series of training scenarios to prepare them for the challenges they might face in a career in law enforcement.