COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you happen to see a large presence of law enforcement personnel in and around the campus of Benedict College this week, it is because the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) is hosting a police training program and conference.
The Columbia campus is the first HBCU to host a South Carolina Association of Law Enforcement Explorers (SCALE) Conference and police training program. SCALE is a nationally recognized program for youth ages 14-20 who express an interest in joining the law enforcement profession.
During the week of July 11-16, over 130 Explorers from across the state will stay at Benedict College dorms and participate in a series of training scenarios to prepare them for the challenges they might face in a career in law enforcement.
Participating law enforcement agencies include City of Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Department, Goose Creek Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff's Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Columbia (Tennessee) Police Department, and Gwinnett County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office.