Columbia hosts virtual food drive to benefit Harvest Hope

Annual Martin Luther King Jr Honor the Dream event collects donations for local food bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, along with Columbia Parks & Recreation and Richland County School District One, is hosting a virtual food drive to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The Honor the Dream event is held each year to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy of community service.

With a warehouse and distribution center in Columbia, Harvest Hope Food Bank serves over 300,000 people in need over 20 counties in the Midlands of South Carolina. 2020 was especially hard on families with lost jobs and lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.