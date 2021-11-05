Columbia law firm, barbershop team up to give away Thanksgiving turkeys

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an ongoing mission to help build a stronger community through helping those in need, The Stanley Law Group has teamed with Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop to give away 200 frozen turkeys this Thanksgiving season.
The drive-through event will begin at noon on Wednesday, November 17, at Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop located at 6102 N. Main St. in Columbia.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, attendees/walk-ups are required to wear masks and motorists are asked to stay in their vehicles.
According to Feed America, 1 in 8 people may experience food insecurity in 2021. Residents in Columbia's 29203 Zip code area are considered to be living in a food desert because of the lack of grocery stores offering fresh meats, fruit and vegetables.
“The Stanley Law Group is committed to giving back to the community and helping its neighbors during times of need,” said Mark B. Stanley, Esq. co-owner of The Stanley Law Group. "This donation of 200 frozen turkeys is a practical way to assist families in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.”