Columbia law firm, barbershop team up to give away Thanksgiving turkeys

Stanley Law Group and Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop to give away 200 frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an ongoing mission to help build a stronger community through helping those in need, The Stanley Law Group has teamed with Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop to give away 200 frozen turkeys this Thanksgiving season.

The drive-through event will begin at noon on Wednesday, November 17, at Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop located at 6102 N. Main St. in Columbia.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, attendees/walk-ups are required to wear masks and motorists are asked to stay in their vehicles.

According to Feed America, 1 in 8 people may experience food insecurity in 2021. Residents in Columbia's 29203 Zip code area are considered to be living in a food desert because of the lack of grocery stores offering fresh meats, fruit and vegetables.