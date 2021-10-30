Soda City Comic Con returns after a year away

The convention returned to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center after taking a year off - this time with fans in masks and ready to take part.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Comic and gaming fans in Columbia rejoice: Soda City Comic Con returned this Halloween weekend after a year hiatus.

The event kicked off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with different activities for different fans. They had several guest speakers, food, a gaming center, and people in all sorts of costumes.

"We have a sizeable economic impact on the city of Columbia, it's well into the 6 figures so it's a marquee event to the city of Columbia," said Donald Brock Jr, a founder and managing member of the event.

The return of the convention is a welcome sight to fans who were robbed of the event the previous year due to the pandemic. The city also lost out on the additional income.

This year, masks were required for all regardless of whether they were fully vaccinated or not. There were also multiple tables set up for people who wanted to get vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna available. If someone chose to get a vaccine, they were even allowed to upgrade their tickets for either day.

The event also had a gaming station in place for anyone who wanted to get their hands on an Xbox, PS4, or any old-school gaming device.

Costumes were, of course, seen all across the event as many were dressed in their own unique ways or paid homage to their favorite characters.