Darius Rucker: 'Is it okay if I bring my man, Nelly?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks' famous rocker, Darius Rucker, is putting on a big concert on Sunday - and it sounds like he's bringing a friend along.

Darius Rucker's concert to help Dawn Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball celebrate their national title is set for Sunday. Now, Rucker appears to be bringing "Hot In Herre" rapper Nelly into the mix.

Rucker made the announcement in the form of a question on Twitter.

"Hey @GamecockWBB didn’t want to come alone Sunday so is it okay if I bring my man @Nelly_Mo?!?!?!"

While Nelly hasn't responded, Coach Staley certainly did.

"It’s getting HOT in here!! Let’s goooooo! Party at @CLAmktg courtesy of you our fellow gamecock! Thank you kindly!!! Same thing next year?!!!"

Rucker's reply: "I'm in Coach!!!!!!"

Sunday's concert is definitely no coincidence. The longtime "Hootie and the Blowfish" frontman is also a noted lifelong Gamecock. Rucker attended USC as a student. With some of his fellow students, he formed the band "Hootie and the Blowfish," which became one of the biggest groups of the 1990s with their smash album "Cracked Rear View."

He eventually began a solo career and transitioned into country music. He's had 9 number one singles, including his cover of the song "Wagon Wheel."

Nelly is also no stranger to country music, teaming up with the likes of Tim McGraw and Florida-Georgia Line over the course of his career.

It won't be the first time he's worked with Rucker either. The two, along with City Spud, collaborated on "Ms. Drive Me Crazy" on Nelly's Heartland album in 2021.

Tickets for Sunday's concert at Colonial Life Arena were free to students and given out through a lottery on a first-come, first-serve basis.