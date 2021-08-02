Dining on the Dam postponed until April 2022

Originally scheduled for March 28, organizers say the new date will be April 10, 2022.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dining on the Dam, an annual outdoor dining event at Lake Murray, has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for March 28, organizers of the event, the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center, say the new date will be April 10, 2022.

Guests who will be unable to attend the event on its new date can receive a full refund by contacting the Chamber and Visitors Center at (803) 359-6113 or connor@lexingtonsc.org by Sunday, March 28, 2021.

This is actually the second time the event has been rescheduled. Dining on the Dam was supposed to take place on April 5, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of such large scale events in mid-March 2020.

The pandemic may still be to blame as the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports close to 2,000 COVID-19 cases and and 1,500 hospitalizations per day. Dining On The Dam is an annual event that brings together 1,500 guests from the Midlands and beyond to connect with Lexington County by featuring Certified SC Grown dishes and a beautiful view from Lexington’s most recognized landmark, the Lake Murray Dam.