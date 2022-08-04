Grab your towel -- Lake Murray's public beach to open Wednesday, April 13

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — Grab your sunscreen and beach towel as a true sign of warm weather is here -- Dominion Energy has announced the opening of public parks at the Lake Murray Dam for the 2022 recreation season. Both the Irmo boat ramp and Lexington public beach area on either side of the dam will open Wednesday, April 13 and remain open for the season through Labor Day, September 5.
What you need to know
- Parking fees are $5 per vehicle (cars, trucks, motorcycles and vans) for both the Lexington and Irmo sides of the dam, season passes (April 13-September 5) can be purchased for $50 per vehicle
- Lexington beach and recreation area hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday (April 13-May 1), then 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday (May 1-September 5); Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Irmo boat launch area is open 24 hours a day, year-round
- No alcohol, no pets allowed at either facility
- No lifeguards on duty at the Lexington beach, swim at your own risk
- Swimming is not allowed at the Irmo boat launch
In case you're wondering, the average water temperature at the Lexington beach area is 62 degrees Fahrenheit in April, eventually warming up to around 84 degrees Fahrenheit in July and August, according to LakeMurray-SC.com.
For additional information, contact the Lake Management Office at (803) 217-9221 or visit dominionenergy.com/lakes-and-recreation/lake-murray-sc.