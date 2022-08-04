Grab your towel -- Lake Murray's public beach to open Wednesday, April 13

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — Grab your sunscreen and beach towel as a true sign of warm weather is here -- Dominion Energy has announced the opening of public parks at the Lake Murray Dam for the 2022 recreation season. Both the Irmo boat ramp and Lexington public beach area on either side of the dam will open Wednesday, April 13 and remain open for the season through Labor Day, September 5.