Eagles' 'Hotel California' tour land at Colonial Life Arena in March 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colonial Life Arena will welcome one of the biggest bands of all time when the remaining members of The Eagles come to town on March 30.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Vince Gill to perform the band's "Hotel California" album live in its entirety -- start to finish -- accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, a full set of Eagles' greatest hits will be performed.

Presale tickets -- featuring a limited number of VIP packages that include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more -- will go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Tickets for the general public will go on sale, online only through Ticketmaster, at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next Tuesday that the box office is open.

"Hotel California" was released on December 8, 1976 and was the first Eagles album to feature Joe Walsh on guitar and the last to feature original bassist Randy Meisner. One of the best selling albums of all time, it has been certified as 26x Platinum in the US. In addition to the title track, other hits off the record include "Life in the Fast Lane," "Wasted TIme," "New Kid in Town," and "Victim of Love."