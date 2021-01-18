Did you feel it? 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered near Sumter

United State Geological Survey recorded the quake

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning in Sumter County.

The minor quake was located bear Dalzell with coordinates at 34.031°N 80.384°W, about 4 kilometers (approximately 2.5 miles) east-north-east from Dalzell, at a depth of 6.9 kilometers (3.7 miles). It happened around 5:52 a.m.

This earthquake is on the very low end of the register and likely couldn't be felt, but it's possible people living right near the epicenter might have seen a minor shaking. Generally, earthquakes under a magnitude of 2.5 aren't able to be felt by humans.

While we don't often think of South Carolina and earthquakes but small tremors happen throughout the year across the state. Most recently, a weak tremor happened up near Lake Murray back in early December.

Most earthquakes in the state happen near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.