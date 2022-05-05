Eboni K. Williams set as keynote speaker for Benedict College's Spring graduation

Benedict's graduating Spring class of 2022 will mark the school's 152nd commencement convocation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College announced that the speaker for its upcoming Spring graduation will be Eboni K. Williams.

This will be the school's 152nd commencement convocation which is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6 in the Benjamin E. Mays Arena.

Williams is an attorney and national media television personality. She has the title of being the former host and producer of REVOLT TV's "Black News and State of the Culture" and is the current host and executive producer of the podcast "Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams."